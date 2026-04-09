2026 TN elections | Senthilbalaji's brother steps in to steer Karur poll machinery

The move comes amid visible unease among party workers, many of whom were reluctant to mobilise in Balaji's absence. Some cadres had even shifted base to Coimbatore to assist him, reflecting the vacuum felt in his home turf.

Sensing the mood, Senthilbalaji is learnt to have tasked Ashok Kumar—long seen as his behind-the-scenes strategist—to take charge in Karur. A businessman by profession, Ashok has been a constant support system in Balaji’s political journey for nearly three decades, helping shape key moves and strategies.