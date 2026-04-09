2026 TN elections | Senthilbalaji's brother steps in to steer Karur poll machinery

TIRUCHY: With disquiet among cadres in Karur after former minister V Senthilbalaji was fielded from Coimbatore South, the DMK’s district unit appears to have found a stopgap in his younger brother V Ashok Kumar, who has now stepped in to oversee campaign work across all four constituencies.
The move comes amid visible unease among party workers, many of whom were reluctant to mobilise in Balaji's absence. Some cadres had even shifted base to Coimbatore to assist him, reflecting the vacuum felt in his home turf.
Sensing the mood, Senthilbalaji is learnt to have tasked Ashok Kumar—long seen as his behind-the-scenes strategist—to take charge in Karur. A businessman by profession, Ashok has been a constant support system in Balaji’s political journey for nearly three decades, helping shape key moves and strategies.
Now stepping into the political spotlight for the first time, Ashok Kumar has quickly energised the cadre base. Party workers, who initially appeared directionless, have begun rallying behind him, trailing him through campaign visits and outreach efforts.
Mirroring his brother’s style, Ashok is said to be adopting an intensive ground campaign, fanning out across neighbourhoods and engaging voters directly. He launched his campaign on Wednesday, covering multiple pockets and attempting to consolidate support.
Sources describe him as fiercely loyal to his brother and determined to safeguard Balaji’s political prestige in Karur. His sudden prominence, they say, has rekindled enthusiasm among workers and restored a sense of direction to the campaign.
Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar had also been summoned by Income Tax officials in connection with a case linked to Senthilbalaji in the cash-for-jobs case.