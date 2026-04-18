2026 TN elections | Seeman vows to give Veerapan a statue; row erupts

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman triggered a political controversy by stating at an election campaign in Chengalpattu that statues of non-Tamil leaders like Rajiv Gandhi will be replaced with that of Tamil personalities such as Veerapan, among several others, if his party comes to power.
Addressing a campaign meeting on Friday near the statue of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Seeman said the electorate was seeking political change, and the election would alter the State’s political landscape.
Pointing to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, he said such “unwanted” statues, and even coastal memorials across Tamil Nadu, will be removed and replaced with those of Tamil leaders, including Rettaimalai Srinivasan, M Singaravelar, Tamil ruler Alagumuthukon, Communist leader P Jeevanandham, and Veerappan.
He further said that memorials of leaders along the Marina beachfront would be demolished, branding them as encroachments along the coastline. Marina currently has memorials of former chief ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, and J Jayalalithaa.
Seeman warned of strict action against any attempt to damage statues proposed to be installed by his party.
The remarks drew sharp reactions, particularly from Congress supporters, who questioned the comparison of Rajiv Gandhi with slain bandit Veerapan. On social media, supporters of the NTK defended the remarks, arguing that Tamil Nadu should commemorate Tamil leaders.