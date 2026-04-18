2026 TN elections | Seeman vows to give Veerapan a statue; row erupts

He further said that memorials of leaders along the Marina beachfront would be demolished, branding them as encroachments along the coastline. Marina currently has memorials of former chief ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, and J Jayalalithaa.

Seeman warned of strict action against any attempt to damage statues proposed to be installed by his party.

The remarks drew sharp reactions, particularly from Congress supporters, who questioned the comparison of Rajiv Gandhi with slain bandit Veerapan. On social media, supporters of the NTK defended the remarks, arguing that Tamil Nadu should commemorate Tamil leaders.