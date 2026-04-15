Politics

2026 TN elections | Seeman dares Dravidian majors to fight polls alone

Campaigning for party candidate Indhuja in Sivaganga constituency near Shanmugaraja Kalaiarangam, Seeman criticised existing political parties and governance.
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman
Updated on

SIVAGANGA: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday questioned whether Dravidian parties have the courage to contest elections independently without forming alliances.

Campaigning for party candidate Indhuja in Sivaganga constituency near Shanmugaraja Kalaiarangam, Seeman criticised existing political parties and governance.

He alleged that corruption, bribery, and crime continue under the current administrations, irrespective of whether it is the DMK or the

AIADMK. He stated that political parties use cash-forvotes and freebies to influence voters and divert attention from governance issues.

“Give us one opportunity, and we will transform Tamil Nadu into a leading state,” he said. Seeman claimed that Naam Tamilar Katchi has secured 36 lakh votes and emerged as the third-largest party in the State.

He also said that if voted to power, the party would install statues of Velu Nachiyar at Chennai airport and Karikalan at Tiruchy airport.

He urged voters to support Indhuja in the Sivaganga constituency.

NTK
Seeman
Dravidian majors

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