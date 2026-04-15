2026 TN elections | Seeman dares Dravidian majors to fight polls alone

Campaigning for party candidate Indhuja in Sivaganga constituency near Shanmugaraja Kalaiarangam, Seeman criticised existing political parties and governance.

He alleged that corruption, bribery, and crime continue under the current administrations, irrespective of whether it is the DMK or the

AIADMK. He stated that political parties use cash-forvotes and freebies to influence voters and divert attention from governance issues.