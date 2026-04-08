2026 TN elections | Scrutiny of nominations over, withdrawal deadline on April 9

Nominations of other key candidates, such as actor and TVK president C Joseph Vijay (Perambur and Tiruchy East) and NTK chief coordinator Seeman (Karaikudi) were also cleared during the scrutiny process.

Officials of the Election Commission of India said the verification exercise continued late into the night, and final figures of accepted and rejected nominations were compiled on Wednesday.

According to official data, of around 7,600 nominations filed, nearly 4,000 were accepted, while about 1,700 were rejected due to reasons such as incomplete documentation and substitution of candidates. Nomination papers filed by alternative candidates in place of primary nominees were among those rejected.