2026 TN elections | Sasikala names candidates against AIADMK, spares BJP

CHENNAI: All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AI-PTMMK) general secretary VK Sasikala on Monday announced 21 candidates for the Assembly elections, setting up direct contests against the AIADMK and AMMK across key southern constituencies while avoiding the BJP.
The candidates have been fielded largely in the southern belt, including Rajapalayam, Tenkasi, Tirupparankundram and Sankarankovil, in seats with a significant Mukkulathor presence, signalling a targeted bid to dent the AIADMK’s traditional support base.
The move is widely seen as a direct challenge to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, with Sasikala attempting to reassert her political relevance after years on the margins. By selectively fielding nominees against AIADMK candidates, she appears to be testing her influence in the region and fragmenting the dominant vote base.
Notably, Sasikala has refrained from contesting against the BJP, indicating an effort to avoid confrontation and retain scope for a future alignment.
Among the prominent names announced is retired Additional SP Velladurai, a former “encounter specialist” known for operations against forest brigand Veerappan, who will contest from Nanguneri.
The developments point to multi-cornered contests in several southern constituencies. Observers say even a modest vote share for Sasikala could alter outcomes and indirectly benefit the DMK-led alliance while reviving her political footing.
Sasikala's party has entered into an understanding with PMK founder S Ramadoss, who is leading a breakaway faction opposed to PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. Ramadoss is expected to announce his faction’s candidates soon, with indications that some may contest even in seats allotted to the PMK in the AIADMK-led NDA.