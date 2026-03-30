2026 TN elections | Sasikala names candidates against AIADMK, spares BJP

Focus on southern strongholds

The move is widely seen as a direct challenge to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, with Sasikala attempting to reassert her political relevance after years on the margins. By selectively fielding nominees against AIADMK candidates, she appears to be testing her influence in the region and fragmenting the dominant vote base.

Notably, Sasikala has refrained from contesting against the BJP, indicating an effort to avoid confrontation and retain scope for a future alignment.