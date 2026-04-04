2026 TN elections | Ruling allies slam EPS for 'MK house arrest' remark

He also recalled Stalin’s role in caring for his father, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, during his illness, and his efforts to secure a burial site for him near former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s memorial, despite initial resistance from the then-government led by Palaniswami.

Accusing Palaniswami of lacking compassion, Vaiko said he had refused Stalin’s request at the time and only relented after a court intervention. He warned that continued defamatory remarks would invite strong political retaliation.