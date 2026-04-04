2026 TN elections | Ruling allies slam EPS for 'MK house arrest' remark

CHENNAI: The MDMK and the Left on Sunday launched a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of making defamatory and politically motivated remarks against Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, in an apparent reaction to the opposition leader's remarks that M Karunanidhi was held as a prisoner by his kin.
The MDMK and the Left on Sunday launched a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of making defamatory and politically motivated remarks against Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, in an apparent reaction to the opposition leader's remarks that M Karunanidhi was held as a prisoner by his kin.
He also recalled Stalin’s role in caring for his father, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, during his illness, and his efforts to secure a burial site for him near former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s memorial, despite initial resistance from the then-government led by Palaniswami.
Accusing Palaniswami of lacking compassion, Vaiko said he had refused Stalin’s request at the time and only relented after a court intervention. He warned that continued defamatory remarks would invite strong political retaliation.
In a separate statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said Palaniswami was gripped by fear of electoral defeat and had entered into an opportunistic alliance with the BJP due to pressure from central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department.
He alleged that this had weakened the AIADMK and diverted attention from internal issues. Veerapandian condemned Palaniswami for making “derogatory and unfounded” personal allegations against Stalin during campaign meetings, including claims regarding the treatment of Karunanidhi during his final days.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said election discourse should reflect political maturity and civility. He condemned Palaniswami’s remarks, alleging that Karunanidhi was kept under house confinement and that the party was taken over during his illness, calling them false and unbecoming. He said such statements lowered the standards of democratic debate and reflected an attempt to mask the absence of substantive political issues.
The leaders urged Palaniswami to refrain from personal attacks and uphold decorum in public discourse.