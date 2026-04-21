2026 TN elections | Registered case on DMK for Illatharasi scheme coupons: EC informs High Court

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India informed the Madras High Court that a case has been registered against the DMK over the alleged distribution of dummy Rs 8,000 coupons under its "Illatharasi scheme."
The DMK had announced Rs 8,000 coupons for women to purchase household items of their choice under the 'Illatharasi scheme' in its Assembly election manifesto.
RAS Senthilvel, deputy secretary of AIADMK Advocates' Wing, had filed a plea alleging that some DMK candidates were distributing such coupons and named constituencies, including Coimbatore South, Bargur, Palacode, Kumbakonam, and Anna Nagar. The plea contended that these coupons could be redeemed only if the party came to power, and that distributing them before assuming office amounts to an offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The petition also alleged that despite complaints being lodged with the Election Commission, no action had been taken. It therefore sought directions to the Commission to seize the coupons and initiate action against those responsible.
When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the Election Commission submitted that action had been initiated on the complaints, cases had been registered, and notices had been issued to the concerned political party seeking an explanation.
Recording the submission, the Bench disposed of the petition.