2026 TN elections | Registered case on DMK for Illatharasi scheme coupons: EC informs High Court

The DMK had announced Rs 8,000 coupons for women to purchase household items of their choice under the 'Illatharasi scheme' in its Assembly election manifesto.

RAS Senthilvel, deputy secretary of AIADMK Advocates' Wing, had filed a plea alleging that some DMK candidates were distributing such coupons and named constituencies, including Coimbatore South, Bargur, Palacode, Kumbakonam, and Anna Nagar. The plea contended that these coupons could be redeemed only if the party came to power, and that distributing them before assuming office amounts to an offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.