2026 TN elections | Regardless of teams arrayed against us, will prove DMK, CM Stalin are champions: Udhayanidhi

Accusing the AIADMK of attempting to help the BJP gain a foothold in the state, he said the ensuing election was a contest between Tamil Nadu, which is the soil of self-respect, and the Delhi team.

"Regardless of the teams arrayed against us in the polls, we will prove that the DMK and our Chief Minister M K Stalin are the real champions," Udhayanidhi said, addressing a poll rally in Pappireddipatti in the district.