2026 TN elections | Real Vijay busy, TVK man gets campaign going with 3D Vijay

CHENNAI: With his party’s mascot, actor C Joseph Vijay, restricting his ground-level campaign to a few select spots, the TVK candidate contesting for Kumbakonam Assembly seat has turned to the next best option to compensate his absence: a life-size 3D hologram of the leader.
When he is out of the campaign, Vinoth Ravi (32), the Thanjavur district secretary whom the party fielded from Kumbakonam, is accompanied by 3D Vijay, who delivers an elaborate address detailing the party’s election manifesto and the need for opting for TVK in the upcoming polls. It has the effect of a live campaign and has proven to be a crowd puller, he claimed.
Vinoth said he has obtained permission from the Election Commission for using the technology. He would use it for four days and the expense incurred in this regard would be added into his poll expenditure account. But it is well worth the cost, as ‘Thalapathy’ himself is seeking votes for him, Vinoth said.
While the impact will be known only after the results, Vinoth has managed to upstage at least one other person, TVK’s Tiruverumbur candidate Navalpattu S Viji, who has been campaigning with a life-size cutout of Vijay for a week.