2026 TN elections | Real Congress voters now with TVK, claims Vijay

TIRUNELVELI: TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday trained his guns on the ruling DMK during a campaign rally in Tirunelveli, alleging that if Chief Minister MK Stalin had “full powers “, the event would not have taken place.
The actor-politician asserted that the ruling dispensation would have thwarted his campaign if it had complete administrative control.
The CM would have put some kind of obstacle and prevented us from coming. But now, this is a ‘caretaker government.’ He is a CM without authority, “Vijay said.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, Vijay alleged that the DMK had “pocketed” the grand old party by “giving crores”. However, he claimed that the “real Congress” stands with the TVK. “They put the Tamil Nadu Congress in their pocket by giving those few crores, but on whose side does the real Congress stand? It stands with us, “he said.
Intensifying his criticism of the ruling alliance, the TVK chief characterised the DMK led front as an opportunistic coalition built on ill-got wealth rather than ideological alignment. He expressed doubts about the internal cohesion of the ruling bloc. “With all this money amassed through looting, he has put together a cash-box alliance,” Vijay alleged.
Describing the fractured nature of the coalition, he added, “It is (now) falling apart. He (Stalin) is trying to stitch it back together.
It seems people in the alliance may not even vote for each other. “Meanwhile, the TNCC has Vijay for claiming that true Congressmen are with him. Terming his remarks baseless and politically motivated.