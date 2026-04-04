2026 TN elections | Real change vs fractured allies, Vijay mocks DMK, Cong in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay on Saturday asserted that both the Congress-DMK and AINRC-BJP alliances “will not work” and “will be washed out,” as he launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign in Puducherry, positioning it as a people-centric alternative.
Addressing a gathering at Thattanchavady, Vijay said his party has fielded candidates rooted in public life. “I have chosen candidates who stand with the people, as one among them. I place them before you and urge you to make them victorious by voting for the whistle symbol,” he said, opening with a conversational greeting that drew loud cheers.
Mounting a direct attack on rival fronts, he alleged incoherence within the Congress-DMK combine. “They call it an alliance, but in several constituencies, they are contesting against each other. Like in Tamil Nadu, this is a confused alliance here too,” he said, referring to GOP rebel nominees fighting against the DMK candidates.
He described the AINRC-BJP front as a tired alliance, adding that political commerce is taking place in Puducherry. Emphasising TVK’s independent stance, he said, “We have no direct or indirect understanding with anyone. We have entered the fray, placing our trust solely in the people.”
Vijay questioned successive governments at the Centre over refusing to grant statehood to Puducherry. Referring to a committee led by Sushma Swaraj, he asked why its recommendations had not been implemented even after two decades. He also flagged alleged lapses in welfare delivery, claiming essential commodities distribution had dwindled and ration shop workers had not been paid for years.
Outlining his party’s agenda, Vijay promised legal efforts to secure full statehood without interference from the Lt Governor, local body elections within six months of forming the government, and assured development spending for Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.
Earlier, Vijay held a roadshow from Periya Kalapet to Thattanchavady, drawing large crowds. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge near his caravan to disperse surging supporters, and a fan who climbed onto the vehicle was removed by security personnel.
TVK is contesting 28 of the 30 Assembly seats, with its ally, Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, fielding candidates in two. Polling in the Union Territory is scheduled for April 9.
Rs 25,000 maternity assistance
Filling of government vacancies
100% crop insurance coverage
Rs 20 per litre diesel subsidy for fishermen
Rs 25 lakh per family health insurance coverage
Free electricity up to 200 units for below-poverty-line households
Creation of a Puducherry State University