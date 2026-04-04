2026 TN elections | Real change vs fractured allies, Vijay mocks DMK, Cong in Puducherry

Mounting a direct attack on rival fronts, he alleged incoherence within the Congress-DMK combine. “They call it an alliance, but in several constituencies, they are contesting against each other. Like in Tamil Nadu, this is a confused alliance here too,” he said, referring to GOP rebel nominees fighting against the DMK candidates.

He described the AINRC-BJP front as a tired alliance, adding that political commerce is taking place in Puducherry. Emphasising TVK’s independent stance, he said, “We have no direct or indirect understanding with anyone. We have entered the fray, placing our trust solely in the people.”