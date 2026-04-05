2026 TN elections | Ramadoss faction Vikravandi candidate joins Anbumani-led PMK

VILLUPURAM: Pugazhendhi, who was announced as the PMK candidate from Vikravandi constituency by the Ramadoss faction, joined the Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK on Sunday, triggering reactions within the party.
Pugazhendhi, a former Villupuram central district secretary, had been named as the Ramadoss faction candidate two days ago.
On Sunday, he left the faction and joined the Anbumani-led PMK at the party office in Panaiyur in the presence of Anbumani Ramadoss.
Around 200 of his supporters also joined him.
His sudden move has led to unrest within the Ramadoss faction.