2026 TN elections | Raid on office of Sekarbabu's sons under cash-for-votes allegations

Office sealed, security tightened during searches

Acting on intelligence that cash handouts were being made to voters in his constituency, the Income Tax and Flying Squad teams descended on the office in Mylapore, which is reportedly managed by Sekarbabu's sons, Vignesh and Jayasimman. The firm is said to be involved in road construction.

Officials entered the premises shortly after work hours commenced on Monday morning. The main entrance was immediately sealed, and Central security personnel were deployed outside carrying riot control guns. No movement in or out of the office was allowed during the search.