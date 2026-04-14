2026 TN elections | Raid on office of Sekarbabu's sons under cash-for-votes allegations

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department officials and the Election Commission's flying squad conducted a sudden raid on a company reportedly operated by the sons of Minister PK Sekarbabu in pre-poll action. The search was based on a secret tip-off that cash was being distributed to woo voters.
Sekarbabu, who is the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, represents the Harbour constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and is seeking re-election from the same location in the April 23 polls. With just nine days to go, the DMK candidate has been actively campaigning for the past few days.
Office sealed, security tightened during searches
Acting on intelligence that cash handouts were being made to voters in his constituency, the Income Tax and Flying Squad teams descended on the office in Mylapore, which is reportedly managed by Sekarbabu's sons, Vignesh and Jayasimman. The firm is said to be involved in road construction.
Officials entered the premises shortly after work hours commenced on Monday morning. The main entrance was immediately sealed, and Central security personnel were deployed outside carrying riot control guns. No movement in or out of the office was allowed during the search.
Raids extended to multiple locations across city
The teams seized and scrutinised key documents from the office. Simultaneously, similar raids were conducted at the residences and offices of several business figures, including Prem Kumar (Kilpauk), Arulmurugan (Vadapalani), Ishaar Ahmed (Seven Wells), and a private firm named Growth Alliance in Mylapore.
According to the Income Tax officials, the searches were triggered by confidential information about cash being paid to voters. The total cash and details of seized records are expected to be known only after the operation concludes.