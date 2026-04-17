2026 TN elections | Rahul, Stalin to miss joint address

CHENNAI: Despite Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin handing over the mantle of the delimitation battle to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the two leaders aren't expected to share the stage for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, even as the ally visits the State for a campaign tour.
The DMK on Friday ruled out the possibility of a joint campaign, citing pre-fixed commitments that reportedly divide them. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said both leaders have pre-scheduled engagements, making it difficult to coordinate a joint appearance.
"Our leader does not have time. He will be campaigning in his own constituency on April 20 and 21. There is no scope for altering existing schedules. However, both leaders will campaign separately for the alliance," Bharathi said. Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Tamil Nadu on April 18 for canvassing votes for party candidates across the State.
Yet, Bharathi reiterated that the absence of a joint rally is not a setback. Both leaders remain committed to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and would campaign for alliance candidates, he added.
Meanwhile, Bharathi levelled allegations against industrialist Sridhar Vembu, claiming that funds were being routed to BJP candidates through various means. Referring to a reported seizure of Rs 70 lakh, he said the DMK had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).