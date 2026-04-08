2026 TN elections | Rahul, Stalin cold vibes deepen DMK-Cong rift, alleges Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said a growing rift exists between DMK and Congress leaders ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Annamalai claimed that visible signs of disunity had emerged within the DMK-Congress alliance. He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin campaigned in Puducherry on the same day but did not meet or acknowledge each other in their speeches.
“Rahul Gandhi did not mention Stalin or the DMK, and Stalin too did not refer to Rahul Gandhi. There is also uncertainty over whether Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Tamil Nadu. Despite arriving at the Coimbatore airport, he did not step out for campaigning. This reflects a lack of unity in their alliance,” Annamalai said.
Allegations of nomination irregularities
Asserting that the DMK’s electoral setback had already begun in the Kongu region, he alleged that in the Coimbatore South constituency, as many as 18 independent candidates had their nominations endorsed by a single notary, raising questions over the process.
He further claimed that in the Thondamuthur constituency, three independent candidates were brought in from Karur to influence voters. “Not just Senthilbalaji, the defeat of the entire DMK will begin from the Kongu region,” he said.
Alleging procedural lapses, Annamalai said in constituencies such as Edappadi and Chepauk, DMK candidates had filed nomination papers with discrepancies, including mismatched signatures. He accused government officials of bias in accepting such nominations and said that rival candidates were considering legal action.
He also called on the Election Commission to function impartially and to ensure adequate security and permissions for TVK president Vijay's election campaigning.