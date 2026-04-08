2026 TN elections | Rahul, Stalin cold vibes deepen DMK-Cong rift, alleges Annamalai

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Annamalai claimed that visible signs of disunity had emerged within the DMK-Congress alliance. He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin campaigned in Puducherry on the same day but did not meet or acknowledge each other in their speeches.

“Rahul Gandhi did not mention Stalin or the DMK, and Stalin too did not refer to Rahul Gandhi. There is also uncertainty over whether Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Tamil Nadu. Despite arriving at the Coimbatore airport, he did not step out for campaigning. This reflects a lack of unity in their alliance,” Annamalai said.