2026 TN elections | Rahul, Priyanka to start campaigning in TN soon: Congress' state in-charge Girish Chodankar

Speaking to reporters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, he said that Rahul Gandhi, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is expected to take part in the election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

He said that added that an official announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi's visit to Tamil Nadu will be made soon, and that Priyanka Gandhi will also participate in the campaign.

Chodankar added that Congress has appointed in-charges for 28 constituencies, and also for all 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu.