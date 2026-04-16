2026 TN elections | Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Tamil Nadu on April 18, no meeting with CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Chennai on Saturday, April 18, on a private flight from Delhi as part of an intense one-day campaign blitz for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
According to his itinerary, Gandhi will take off from Delhi at 8:30 AM and land at Chennai’s old airport at 11:10 AM. From there, he will board a helicopter at 11:30 AM and head to Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, where he will address a campaign rally and support Congress candidate Duraichandrasekar.
He will then fly by helicopter to the Sholingur Assembly constituency in Ranipet district to campaign for party candidate Muni Rathinam.
After concluding his events in Ranipet, Gandhi will return to Chennai’s old airport by helicopter at 2:30 PM. He will then take a private flight at 3:00 PM to Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), where he will campaign for M. Lenin Prasad, the Congress candidate in the Thuraiyur constituency.
Gandhi is scheduled to return to Trichy airport and depart for Delhi at 5:40 PM, arriving in the national capital at 8:20 PM.
A special coordination meeting was held at the Chennai airport on Thursday, attended by Rahul Gandhi’s security officials who arrived from Delhi.
Meanwhile, sources indicate that Gandhi is unlikely to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit. Stalin is scheduled to leave Chennai for Madurai on a private flight on Friday afternoon for campaign events, and will return to Chennai from Coimbatore late Saturday night. With their travel schedules set on opposite timings, a meeting between the two leaders appears unlikely.