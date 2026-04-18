2026 TN elections | Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of seeking ‘compromising Chief Minister’ for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the BJP was attempting to install a “compromising Chief Minister” to govern Tamil Nadu from Delhi, while intensifying his criticism of the AIADMK during the Assembly election campaign.
At a rally in Ponneri in support of his party candidate Durai Chandrasekar, he accused the BJP of seeking indirect control over the State’s administration.
He also criticised the AIADMK, alleging that it had lost its independence.
“AIADMK is no longer what it once was. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have finished it. What exists now is a BJP wearing an AIADMK mask,” he said, adding that the party’s leadership had “completely surrendered” to the Prime Minister.
Drawing a parallel with his personal experience, he said he felt a sense of belonging in Tamil Nadu similar to his home region of Kashmir.
He added that he shared the anger of the people when the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh exerted pressure on Tamil culture and identity.
He asserted that the BJP would not be able to form a government in Tamil Nadu and accused the BJP and RSS of being opposed to the Tamil language.
Referring to a recent development in Parliament, he alleged that a Bill introduced under the guise of women’s reservation was intended to facilitate delimitation, which, he claimed, would reduce the political representation of southern States.
“By defeating that Bill, we protected the idea of India,” he said.
Emphasising that India is a Union of States as defined in the Constitution, he said each State has the right to safeguard its language, culture and representation.
He criticised the BJP’s “one nation, one election, one leader” narrative, describing it as an attack on constitutional principles.
Praising Tamil Nadu, he said the State had set an example in development, social justice and women’s safety, and added that this was the reason the BJP could not gain power in the State.
His visit is part of an intensified campaign by the INC-DMK alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.