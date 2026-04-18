2026 TN elections | Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of seeking ‘compromising Chief Minister’ for Tamil Nadu

At a rally in Ponneri in support of his party candidate Durai Chandrasekar, he accused the BJP of seeking indirect control over the State’s administration.

He also criticised the AIADMK, alleging that it had lost its independence.

“AIADMK is no longer what it once was. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have finished it. What exists now is a BJP wearing an AIADMK mask,” he said, adding that the party’s leadership had “completely surrendered” to the Prime Minister.

Drawing a parallel with his personal experience, he said he felt a sense of belonging in Tamil Nadu similar to his home region of Kashmir.