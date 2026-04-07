2026 TN elections | Puducherry used as 'guinea pig' by Centre, alleges DMK leader Siva

Puducherry used as a guinea pig

"Puducherry people wish to be governed by the elected representatives. However, during the past 10 years, we have seen full interference here. It is the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary and the Union Home Ministry that rule Puducherry; they use Puducherry as a guinea pig and as a lab for the Union government's laws/rules," Siva claimed.

"Democracy has degraded significantly. There is no difference between those holding appointed posts and the people's elected representatives," Siva, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, alleged.

To a question related to "Delhi's rule," Siva said, even Chief Minister N Rangasamy himself had spoken about it, making criticisms several times regarding the interference of Delhi and officials.

Recently, when PM Modi was here, although CM Rangasamy openly raised the demand for statehood, he did not seriously pursue that demand during his stint as the chief minister.

There was no industrial growth, and nothing was done to formulate an exclusive policy to help achieve it, he alleged, adding, "Airport expansion has been pending for 25 years. Only small aircraft can land here.

Due to this as well, the setting up of IT parks got stalled. The Karaikal port, which has several opportunities, has been acquired by Adani."

Puducherry UT is debt-ridden, and the government is paying an interest of Rs 2,000 crore per month. "There are so many problems, including electricity privatisation (attempt). The counterfeit drugs manufacturing scam probe has been put on hold by handing it over to the CBI."

"Our demand and struggle seeking statehood for Puducherry will continue. We know that the Central government may not grant it immediately. Our fight will continue."