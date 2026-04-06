2026 TN elections | Protests greet Congress candidate in Melur

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Melur after local Congress functionaries protested against the candidature of former MP Viswanathan, who was fielded from the constituency, and raised slogans asking him to leave.
The incident occurred when Viswanathan arrived in Melur on the final day for filing nominations and sought support from party members gathered at a private marriage hall.
Functionaries objected to his selection, stating that several local leaders had sought the party ticket and questioned the decision to field a candidate from outside the constituency. They raised slogans and asked him to leave the venue.
Following the protest, Viswanathan left the spot and later proceeded to file his nomination.
Earlier, the Melur seat was allotted to the Congress as part of alliance arrangements, which had led to dissatisfaction among DMK cadre who had expected to contest from the constituency.
Despite internal opposition, Viswanathan filed his nomination before the returning officer and RDO T Sangeetha. Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, DMK functionary Thiagarajan, Congress district president Noor Mohamed, and VCK functionary S Ambedkar were present.