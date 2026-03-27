2026 TN elections | Prior nod must for political events in private venues, says Chennai election officer

CHENNAI: Chennai District Election Officer and GCC commission J Kumaragurubaran on Friday said political parties and individuals should obtain prior permission through the Suvidha portal at least 48 hours in advance to conduct campaign-related events, including those in private venues such as hotels.
Speaking to reporters, he clarified that while there was no outright prohibition on holding political events in private spaces, organisers were advised to seek approval to avoid any suspicion of inducements, including the distribution of tokens or materials.
Any event with a political element should preferably be conducted only after securing permission, he said.
He pointed out that applications must be submitted online, along with complete documentation and the requisite clearances.
Large-scale events involving stages or public gatherings would require certification from competent authorities and police clearance to ensure that traffic and public movement were not affected.
On queries regarding actor Vijay’s request for permission, he said it had not been rejected.
He emphasised that all applications are processed in accordance with established rules, with the returning officer concerned taking a decision after obtaining inputs from relevant departments.
Kumaragurubaran said applications that did not follow due procedure, including those submitted without using the portal, would not be considered.
Permissions are granted expeditiously when all requirements are met, and in some cases within a few hours, he added.
He also noted that reasons for rejection, if any, would be communicated transparently through the portal.
Adequate police security would be arranged depending on the scale of campaign events, particularly those involving star campaigners, to ensure public order.