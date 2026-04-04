2026 TN elections | Pre-selected list betrays Rahul’s vision: Karur MP Jothimani

In an X post, Jothimani alleged that candidates were pre-decided and constituencies were secured accordingly, leaving out many deserving party workers who have served the Congress for decades with commitment.

She took exception to fielding PMK former president GK Mani’s son, Tamil Kumaran, who recently joined Congress, in Pennagaram without naming anyone. She said tickets have been given to newcomers with limited political experience. Highlighting concerns over social representation, Jothimani said that in the Kongu region, major communities such as Gounders and Arunthathiyars have been largely denied representation.

She termed this as unprecedented in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history. Jothimani stated that such decisions go against the Congress party’s principles of social justice and the political stance of leader Rahul Gandhi.