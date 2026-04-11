2026 TN elections | Power-hungry DMK will trade Cauvery to appease Cong, alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami

Highlighting AIADMK’s record, EPS said it was under former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa that Tamil Nadu secured a favourable Cauvery verdict through sustained legal battles. “AIADMK MPs fought for the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), stalled Parliament for 22 days and forced the BJP government to establish it. But DMK, which claims to oppose NEET, has neither raised the issue in Parliament nor staged such protests — they play a dual game,” he alleged.

Turning to political alliances, EPS accused the DMK of hypocrisy. “When DMK aligns with BJP, it is not communal. But when AIADMK aligns with BJP, they call it so,” he said, recalling DMK’s alliances with the BJP in the 1999 Lok Sabha and 2001 Assembly elections. “Now, AIADMK has aligned with BJP to dethrone the anti-people DMK government by consolidating votes, and we will succeed,” he asserted.