2026 TN elections | Postal voting to commence from April 16

CHENNAI: Postal voting for senior citizens aged 85 and above and designated voters with disabilities in the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai will be held for three days from April 16 to April 18.
In an official release, Chennai District Election Officer (DEO) J Kumaragurubaran said, "Following the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Form 12D was distributed by Booth Level Officers (BLO) to eligible voters.
Arrangements have been finalised for 8,947 voters who expressed their preference to vote from home."
The voting procedure and schedule of voting will take place between 9 am and 5 pm on the scheduled three days.
A total of 100 polling register teams, including 96 stationary teams and four reserve teams, have been formed and trained.
"Each team consists of 6 members, a micro observer, 3 polling officers, a police officer, a videographer, and a driver. Each team will visit approximately 40 homes per day," added the release.