2026 TN elections | Polls marred by voter suppression: TVK

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday alleged violence and voter suppression in several constituencies across the State.
"In Saidapet, Egmore and Madurai South, our cadre were attacked. In Tiruchy East, bogus voting went on till 1 am. Transport was deliberately disrupted with the help of officials close to the DMK, affecting nearly 20 lakh voters," he charged, addressing reporters at Chennai airport.
He further alleged that certain officials functioned like DMK operatives and impeded public access to polling stations.
Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin for leaving Kodaikanal after the polls, he said, "For the DMK, governance ends with campaigning; what follows is retreat."
Responding to queries on why TVK had not targeted the BJP as strongly, he said the party's focus remained on State politics.
"It is unreasonable to target a party with a negligible vote share in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that TVK's political entry had significantly increased voter turnout.