2026 TN elections | Poll enters silent mode, anxious parties await D-Day tomorrow

CHENNAI: The see-saw battle on capturing Fort St George has seen its campaign leg conclude at 6 pm on Tuesday, after an intense 37-day poll heat.
The rare five-cornered fight has fallen into a silent mode with the Election Commission's ban on campaigning, allowing voters to calmly consider their choice of who should rule the State.
Not just the political parties, but also the public at large are waiting with bated breath for polling on Thursday, April 23, which may well decide the contours of Tamil Nadu's political future for decades.
In a usually bipolar DMK vs AIADMK contest, with rare inclusion of a third front, the entry of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has set the cat among pigeons. Entrenched politicians were sent to adopt different tactics to tide over the star wave presented by the TVK.
The campaign was also shaped by national issues, particularly the Women's Reservation Bill and the delimitation debate, which became major talking points in the final phase. The defeat of the related constitutional amendment bills in Parliament provided ammunition to the DMK, which is reportedly seeing its support slide from the overwhelming position of 200-plus seats.
The ruling DMK-led alliance is aiming to retain power and form a "Dravidian model 2.o" government, while the AIADMK-led front is seeking a comeback despite leadership challenges following the absence of a tall leader like J Jayalalithaa.
With the high-voltage campaign drawing to a close on Tuesday evening, key political leaders wrapped up their final leg of canvassing in their respective constituencies ahead of polling on April 23.
Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin concluded his campaign in Kolathur, while Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami ended his outreach in Edappadi. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also finished his campaign in Chepauk–Triplicane, where he is seeking re-election.
Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, making his electoral debut, held a mega public meeting at Nandanam before taking out a large rally through Sholinganallur and Adyar, marking an energetic end to his campaign.
Across the State, candidates undertook last-minute door-to-door outreach and localised campaigning until the 6 pm deadline, as mandated under election rules.
It all boils down to a beep as voters line up and click their choice on electronic voting machines this Thursday.