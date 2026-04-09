2026 TN elections | POCSO cases up 125% in Tamil Nadu, says Kushboo

CHENNAI: BJP state vice-president Kushboo Sundar on Thursday (April 9) alleged that POCSO cases in Tamil Nadu have risen by 125 per cent in recent years, and accused the ruling DMK of failing to ensure women’s safety, even as she said a sexual harassment complaint against a BJP functionary is under inquiry.
Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Kushboo said, “There has been a sharp rise in crimes against women. When allegations surface against DMK functionaries, they are suspended briefly and later reinstated.” She questioned DMK MP Kanimozhi’s silence, asking why she was not raising her voice against such incidents in her own brother’s government.
Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, she said, “A government that calls itself the protector of the people has failed to provide security to women.”
On a complaint lodged by a woman functionary against a BJP office-bearer, Kushboo said the party has taken cognisance. “We are inquiring into the complaint and appropriate action will follow based on findings,” she said.
She also criticised actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, saying the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader must ensure discipline at his campaign events. “The crowds gathering in an unorganised manner during his rallies should be regulated by him,” she said.
Responding to allegations against her husband, filmmaker Sundar C, Kushboo dismissed them as false and politically motivated. “He is a person with sound historical and political understanding. Such accusations only reflect the fear of the DMK,” she added.
Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives, Kushboo said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced measures such as the ban on triple talaq, 33 per cent reservation for women, and the Ujjwala scheme to empower women.