2026 TN elections | POCSO cases up 125% in Tamil Nadu, says Kushboo

Kushboo says DMK government failed to provide security to TN women

Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, she said, “A government that calls itself the protector of the people has failed to provide security to women.”

On a complaint lodged by a woman functionary against a BJP office-bearer, Kushboo said the party has taken cognisance. “We are inquiring into the complaint and appropriate action will follow based on findings,” she said.

She also criticised actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, saying the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader must ensure discipline at his campaign events. “The crowds gathering in an unorganised manner during his rallies should be regulated by him,” she said.