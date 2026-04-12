2026 TN elections | PMK founder Ramadoss faints during campaign in Salem

SALEM: PMK founder S. Ramadoss fainted while campaigning in Salem on Sunday. The incident occurred shortly after a campaign event in the Pallapatti area, where he had canvassed in support of Salem West candidate and former MLA R. Arul. As the senior leader got up, he suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate concern among the party members.
Party men quickly rushed to his side and managed to hold him before he fell down. He was immediately taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Ramadoss had arrived in Salem from his residence in Thailapuram to take part in the election campaign.