2026 TN elections | PMK fields Thilagabama against Vijay in Perambur; releases final candidate list

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has fielded senior leader M Thilagabama against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay in the high profile Perambur constituency for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Announcing the final list of 15 candidates on Monday, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss confirmed that the party has now completed its nominations for all 18 constituencies allotted to it in the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The Perambur contest is expected to draw considerable attention, with Thilagabama, the party’s state treasurer, taking on Vijay, who is making a major electoral push through his party.
Dr Soumiya Anbumani, wife party chief Anbumani Ramadoss, will contest from Dharmapuri.
The PMK list reflects a mix of experienced leaders and professionals Soumiya Anbumani, a prominent face and head of Pasumai Thaayagam, will contest from Dharmapuri, while Tamilarasi Adhimoolam has been fielded in Virudhachalam. Sitting MLAs S Sadasivam (Salem North) and C Sivakumar (Vikravandi) have been renominated, indicating the party’s reliance on established performers.
Former MLAs and key office bearers have also been accommodated, including M Karthi in Salem West and Padi V Selvam in Pennagaram. Several district secretaries and functionaries, such as K Saravanan (Sholinghur) and A Palanichamy (Mayiladuthurai), have been given tickets, underlining organisational strength.
The Perambur face off between Thilagabama and Vijay is likely to become one of the most closely watched battles in the elections, as it pits a seasoned political figure against a popular Actor turned politician.
With the candidate rollout complete, PMK is expected to intensify its campaign across constituencies.
Perambur (12) – M Thilagabama, B Com – State Treasurer, PMK
Dharmapuri (59) – Dr Soumiya Anbumani, MA, Ph D – President, Pasumai Thaayagam
Virudhachalam (152) – Dr Tamilarasi
Adhimoolam, MBBS – State Secretary, PMK Women’s Wing
Salem West (88) – M Karthi, BA – Former MLA, Zonal Coordinator, PMK
Pennagaram (58) – Padi V Selvam – State Deputy President, PMK
Polur (66) – CR Bhaskaran, MA – State Propaganda Wing Secretary, PMK
Thiruporur (33) – Adv K Balu, BCom, BL – Spokesperson, PMK; President, Lawyers Social Justice Forum
Jayankondam (150) – K Vaithi, BSc – State Joint General Secretary, PMK
Salem North (89) – S Sadasivam, MA – MLA, District Secretary, PMK
Vikravandi (75) – C Sivakumar, MA – MLA, District Secretary, PMK
Sholinghur (39) – Adv K Saravanan, BCom, BL – District Secretary, PMK
Mayiladuthurai (161) – SA Palanichamy, MCom – District Secretary, PMK
Uthiramerur (36) – P Maheshkumar, BCom – District Secretary, PMK
Rishivandiyam (78) – AP Sezhiyan – District Secretary, PMK
Kattumannarkoil (SC) (159) – Dr Anbu Cholan, BDS – State Secretary, PMK Doctors Wing