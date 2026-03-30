2026 TN elections | PMK fields Thilagabama against Vijay in Perambur; releases final candidate list

Former MLAs and key office bearers have also been accommodated, including M Karthi in Salem West and Padi V Selvam in Pennagaram. Several district secretaries and functionaries, such as K Saravanan (Sholinghur) and A Palanichamy (Mayiladuthurai), have been given tickets, underlining organisational strength.

The Perambur face off between Thilagabama and Vijay is likely to become one of the most closely watched battles in the elections, as it pits a seasoned political figure against a popular Actor turned politician.

With the candidate rollout complete, PMK is expected to intensify its campaign across constituencies.