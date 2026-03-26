2026 TN elections | PMK case: Ramadoss's plea on symbol junked

The dispute between Dr Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, remains pending. The Election Commission of India had allotted the party's 'Mango' symbol to Anbumani Ramadoss, whose allocation was challenged by Dr Ramadoss before the Supreme Court.

A Supreme Court Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, while hearing the matter, said the petitioner had already filed a civil suit. The court said the petitioner could file an appropriate application raising his demand before the Civil Court. And directed the Civil Court to decide the same after hearing the parties and in accordance with the law within a period of three days.

In pursuance of the said directions, interim applications were filed by Ramadoss seeking a direction to the Election Commission to freeze the 'mango' symbol, and also by Vadivel Ravanan, General Secretary of the Anbumani-led faction, seeking to implead himself as a party to the proceedings.

The applications were heard by Judge M Dharmaprabu of the City Civil Court. Anbumani Ramadoss argued that S Ramadoss conveniently filed various cases before various Courts and at the last moment, to create pressure.