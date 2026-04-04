2026 TN elections | PM Modi, UP CM Yogi among BJP's star campaigners

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath headline the Bharatiya Janata Party’s list of star campaigners for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the party on Saturday unveiling a broad-based line-up aimed at driving an intensive campaign across the State.
The list includes Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, G Kishan Reddy, L Murugan, Suresh Gopi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol.
Chief Ministers Mohan Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rekha Gupta also figure in the list, signalling coordinated mobilisation of leadership from BJP-ruled States.
At the State level, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Nainar Nagenthran, K Annamalai, CT Ravi, Tejasvi Surya, Tamilisai Soundararajan, H Raja, Vanathi Srinivasan, Kushboo Sundar, R Sarathkumar, YG Madhuvanti, Namitha and Kasturi Shankar are among those tasked with spearheading the campaign.
“The campaign will be sustained and constituency-focused, with senior leaders working alongside NDA candidates,” a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary said.
The star campaigners are expected to fan out across Tamil Nadu in the coming days, leading a coordinated outreach effort until April 21 as the party seeks to strengthen its electoral footing in the State.