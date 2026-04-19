2026 TN elections | PM Modi fears CM Stalin for his ideology, says Mallikarjun Kharge

CHENNAI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stated that the DMK-led alliance should win the upcoming assembly polls to curb the arrogance of the BJP at the national level.
“Modi is pursuing a policy of consistently opposing states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He, however, fears Chief Minister MK Stalin for his ideology,” he said, while addressing a campaign meeting in Hosur, alongside Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Accusing the centre of failing to deliver on key poll promises, the Congress leader said the BJP’s policies marginalise women and disadvantaged communities.
Questioning the delay in implementing the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023, Kharge accused the centre of reneging on major commitments, including creating two crore jobs annually, doubling farmers' income and controlling inflation.