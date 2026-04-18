2026 TN elections | Pleas seek probe into suppression of assets by AIADMK, BJP candidates

The petitions have been filed by voters from the respective constituencies, alleging that D Jayakumar (AIADMK candidate for Royapuram, Chennai), CVe Shanmugam (AIADMK candidate for Mailam, Villupuram district), RB Udhayakumar (AIADMK candidate for Tirumangalam, Madurai), Dindigul Srinivasan (AIADMK candidate for Dindigul), P Thangamani (AIADMK candidate for Kumarapalayam, Namakkal district), and Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP candidate for Coimbatore North), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP candidate for Mylapore, Chennai) have suppressed material particulars relating to their assets in the affidavits submitted along with their nomination papers.