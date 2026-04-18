2026 TN elections | Pleas seek probe into suppression of assets by AIADMK, BJP candidates

CHENNAI: Writ petitions have been filed before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) Department and Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct an inquiry into the alleged suppression of asset details in the nomination affidavits filed by former AIADMK Ministers D Jayakumar, CVe Shanmugam, RB Udhayakumar, Dindigul Srinivasan, P Thangamani, and BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan and Tamilisai Soundararajan.
The petitions have been filed by voters from the respective constituencies, alleging that D Jayakumar (AIADMK candidate for Royapuram, Chennai), CVe Shanmugam (AIADMK candidate for Mailam, Villupuram district), RB Udhayakumar (AIADMK candidate for Tirumangalam, Madurai), Dindigul Srinivasan (AIADMK candidate for Dindigul), P Thangamani (AIADMK candidate for Kumarapalayam, Namakkal district), and Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP candidate for Coimbatore North), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP candidate for Mylapore, Chennai) have suppressed material particulars relating to their assets in the affidavits submitted along with their nomination papers.
In the petitions, a prayer has been made to direct the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) and the Election Commission of India to initiate an inquiry into the alleged non-disclosure of asset details in the nomination affidavits.
The matters are expected to be listed for hearing shortly.