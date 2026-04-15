2026 TN elections | Parties see votes as commodity: NTK chief coordinator Seeman

TIRUCHY: Asking people whether democracy must win, NTK chief coordinator Seeman warned them that most political parties have started seeing votes as a commodity.
Speaking in Pudukkottai, Seeman cautioned the political parties want to purchase vote from the voters. “Instead, they should stand-up for up-keeping democracy,” he said. On delimitation, he said it is being raised during election time and is not an acceptable.
He also claimed that the SIR process which promised to delete dead voters, actually removed the voters who are alive and this is the result of hasty initiation. Meanwhile, he asked, if firms can fix cost of their produce, why not the farmers? In an appeal he asked people to elect a government wisely.