2026 TN elections | Pa Ranjith backs Porkodi Armstrong’s poll debut in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Sunday extended support to Porkodi Armstrong, who is set to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (SC) constituency as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
In a post on X, Ranjith, also a prominent Dalit voice, said Armstrong, a grassroots leader who worked until his last days for the political empowerment of marginalised communities, was killed in 2024.
Following his death, Porkodi Armstrong launched the Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party to carry forward his political legacy.
Ranjith noted that Porkodi Armstrong’s political journey is centred on continuing Armstrong’s vision and seeking justice for his killing.
He described her electoral entry as a significant moment for the supporters of Armstrong.
He added that her candidature from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar (SC) on the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol forms part of the broader struggle being carried forward by the party.
With this understanding, the Neelam Cultural Centre has conveyed its support and best wishes to her, he said.