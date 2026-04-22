2026 TN elections | Over Rs 2 crore cash seized in Chennai’s Mylapore constituency; distribution to voters suspected

CHENNAI: In a major pre-poll crackdown, flying squad officials have seized over Rs 2 crore in cash from the residence of Sathyamoorthy, an aide to DMK candidate Velu.
Dha in the Mylapore assembly constituency, according to sources.The seizure has triggered a political storm, with reports suggesting that the money was being distributed to voters since late night.
During the raid, authorities recovered bundles of Rs 500 notes and documents listing the candidates who were to receive payments. The cash was reportedly meant for distribution to party functionaries in crores.
The incident has sent ripples through the electoral landscape of Mylapore. Flying squad officials are continuing their investigation into the matter.
ECI has not officially disclosed the amount seized in the operation .