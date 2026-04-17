2026 TN elections | Over 18,900 cops to vote via postal ballot on April 18, 20

CHENNAI: The District Election Officer (DEO) has directed that 18,971 police personnel assigned to security duties at polling stations across the Chennai cast their postal votes on April 18 (Saturday) and 20 (Monday).
This facility applies to officers deployed across 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai.
Police Commissioner issued orders to organise the voting process, ensuring that personnel on election duty can exercise their franchise without compromising law and order responsibilities.
On April 18, over 9,700 cops are scheduled to cast their postal ballots, followed by 9,268 on Monday.
Officials stated that the arrangements follow election rules designed to enable voting by those engaged in essential services during the electoral period.