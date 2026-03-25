2026 TN elections | OPS slams parties contesting under lotus symbol

THENI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who joined the ruling DMK recently, flayed the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, stating it is an 'alliance that follows orders from Delhi'.
Taking potshots at smaller parties in the AIADMK-led NDA for deciding to contest in the BJP's Lotus symbol for the April 23 Assembly polls, Panneerselvam questioned, "The alliance that Palaniswami has formed by joining with the BJP functions under whose leadership? "
When reporters responded to his query that Edappadi K Palaniswami heads the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, he said, "If Palaniswami is the NDA alliance leader, and if other parties do not contest on their own party symbols, should not they be contesting on the AIADMK's two leaves symbol?"
"Now, half the people in the alliance are contesting under the BJP's 'lotus' symbol, and half the people are contesting on the 'two leaves' symbol (of the AIADMK). So under whose leadership is the alliance?" he asked.
"It is not an alliance under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. It is entirely an alliance that follows orders coming from Delhi," Panneerselvam said.