2026 TN elections | Only 4-day nomination; process begins on March 30

The ECI has also enabled an online facility through the Suvidha portal to help candidates complete parts of the nomination process digitally. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 7, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

Meanwhile, major political parties have begun rolling out their campaign plans. The DMK is set to kick off its campaign after releasing its manifesto, while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman have already started campaigning. Actor-politician Joseph Vijay, leading the TVK, is scheduled to begin his campaign on Monday.

With the nomination process set to begin, the electoral battle in Tamil Nadu is entering a crucial phase.