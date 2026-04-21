2026 TN elections |On the last day of campaign, Vijay urges voters to back ‘whistle’ symbol, attacks AIADMK, DMK, BJP in final appeal

CHENNAI: On the final day of campaigning, actor-politician C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday made a direct appeal to voters, urging them to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) “whistle” symbol in the April 23 Assembly polls, while launching a sharp attack on the AIADMK, DMK, BJP and other parties.
In an open letter, Vijay said votes cast for other parties would only translate into direct or indirect support for divisive forces. He described his principal rivals as anti-people and ideologically opposed forces, naming the DMK as his political adversary and the BJP as a divisive force.
“I entered politics to repay the debt I owe to the people of Tamil Nadu, who gave me everything. Since then, we have faced immense pressure, coercion and hardship,” he said.
Striking an emotive note, Vijay asserted that he would not yield to fascist-minded, anti-people parties or to corporate pressures and inducements. “You cannot silence your son with offers of gain, nor intimidate your brother with authority,” he said.
Projecting TVK as a people-driven movement, he said the party had emerged as a primary political force with the support of women, youth and the wider public. Its commitment to public welfare, he added, could not be shaken by any force.
In a pointed appeal, Vijay cautioned voters against being influenced by money power. “Even if corrupt money flows like a deluge, on April 23 you must step out with your families, celebrate democracy, and vote for the whistle symbol alone, without reconsideration,” he said.
He also expressed confidence that voters would deliver a decisive verdict. “Those who mocked us will learn the strength of this party,” he added.
Vijay is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Saidapet and address a public meeting at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam later in the day.