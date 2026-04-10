2026 TN elections | Officers' transfer BJP ploy to rig polls, alleges CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Alleging that the BJP-led Union government is transferring “favourable officials” to Tamil Nadu to manipulate the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday claimed that such moves were aimed at influencing the poll process.
Addressing a campaign rally in Thanjavur in support of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidates, Stalin asserted that the DMK would not only achieve its target of 200 seats but surpass it to form the “Dravidian model 2.0” government.
He accused the Centre of selectively reshuffling officials in non-BJP-ruled states (during polls) and claimed that key administrative changes, including at the level of Chief Secretary, were part of a larger conspiracy. “The Union government has appointed its favourable officials and is planning to play tricks during the election,” he alleged.
Projecting confidence in the alliance’s prospects, Stalin said the response from voters, particularly in the Delta region, indicated a decisive mandate for the DMK. “People’s faces give me confidence that we will cross our target,” he said.
Highlighting his government’s achievements, Stalin listed infrastructure and development projects in Thanjavur, including the establishment of a TIDEL Park, a fully automated Direct Procurement Centre for farmers, new bus stands, and renovation works at Sivagangai Park and the Government Arts College.
He also announced that a Chola Museum would be established in Thanjavur, drawing parallels with the Keezhadi museum in Madurai and the Porunai museum in Tirunelveli. The State government, he said, had also introduced the Aippasi festival to commemorate Raja Raja Chola.
Targeting Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin accused him of being “anti-farmer” and alleged misuse of PM-Kisan funds. He further criticised him for his stance during the protests against the three farm laws.
Stalin also blamed the Union government for failing to address the shortage and rising prices of LPG cylinders, stating that several eateries had been forced to shut down.
In response to past criticism of his political prospects based on astrology, Stalin said he believed in hard work over superstition and would once again prove detractors wrong by securing a second consecutive term.
On remarks about his health during the pandemic, Stalin said his welfare schemes would outlive him. “I will work till my last breath for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.