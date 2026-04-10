2026 TN elections | Officers' transfer BJP ploy to rig polls, alleges CM Stalin

Addressing a campaign rally in Thanjavur in support of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidates, Stalin asserted that the DMK would not only achieve its target of 200 seats but surpass it to form the “Dravidian model 2.0” government.

He accused the Centre of selectively reshuffling officials in non-BJP-ruled states (during polls) and claimed that key administrative changes, including at the level of Chief Secretary, were part of a larger conspiracy. “The Union government has appointed its favourable officials and is planning to play tricks during the election,” he alleged.