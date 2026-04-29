2026 TN elections | Observers for all segments to arrive on May 2

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed observers for all 234 Assembly constituencies in the State to oversee the counting process scheduled for May 4.
Officials said the observers—drawn from IAS and senior Group I cadre from other states—will arrive in Tamil Nadu on May 2 and begin preparatory work to monitor counting arrangements and ensure adherence to guidelines.
Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday held a review meeting with Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) in Chennai to assess preparedness for the counting day.
Separately, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar convened a meeting with senior police and government officials to review security arrangements at counting centres and the deployment of additional personnel during the counting process.
Officials said elaborate security measures are being put in place to ensure smooth, transparent and incident-free counting across the State.