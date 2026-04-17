2026 TN elections | NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman booked for MCC violation

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police filed a case against NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman for campaigning beyond the permitted time.
Seeman was campaigning at the Panagal building in Thanjavur for the party's candidate Krishnakumar of Thanjavur constituency. It is said that the campaign meeting went beyond the permitted time of 10 pm, which is a poll code violation. Seeman was speaking till 10.12 pm, and so the Thanjavur DSP Somasundaram signalled Seeman about the time, but he avoided the alert and continued to speak.
Subsequently, the flying squad officials, P Suresh Kumar, lodged a complaint with Thanjavur East police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered for violating the poll code. A case has also been registered against the candidate Krishnakumar.