2026 TN elections | Novel nominations leave poll officials in a tizzy

Election veteran K Padmarajan, known as the “Election King,” filed his nomination for the 253rd time from Mettur constituency in Salem. Since 1988, Padmarajan has contested parliamentary, assembly, and local elections, often against prominent leaders. Sixty-eight-year-old Noor Mohammed, contesting for the 49th time, made headlines by carrying a clay pot from Perur cemetery in Coimbatore, which he smashed 100 meters from the election office before submitting his nomination.

Explaining the gesture, he said, “for everyone, final rites should happen at the cemetery, but if votes are bought, the final rites happen at home. People should vote for good candidates without receiving money.” Meanwhile, candidates from Naam Tamilar Katchi in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts turned the filing of nominations into a visual spectacle, arriving in bullock carts and on horseback, carrying farm implements to symbolise the party’s focus on agriculture and rural issues.