2026 TN elections | Novel act by NTK candidate before filing nomination

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Maram Masilamani filed his nomination for the Uthiramerur Assembly constituency in Kancheepuram district on Monday, arriving in a procession carrying traditional farming equipment and produce.
As the nomination process for the April 23 TN Assembly elections commenced on Monday, an unusual and attention-grabbing scene occurred in the Uthiramerur constituency. NTK candidate Maram Masilamani chose a novel approach to file his papers, highlighting the party’s emphasis on agriculture and rural livelihoods.
Masilamani reached the Kanchipuram Collectorate carrying an ‘eer kalappai’ (traditional plough) on his shoulder. He was accompanied by a party cadre who brought along a range of agricultural and rural livelihood symbols, including a goat, paddy sheaves, a milk can, sugarcane, palm climbing tools, and pots used for collecting palm nectar.
Supporters were also seen carrying palm fruit bunches, coconuts and other farm-related items on their shoulders and heads, turning the procession into a display of Tamil Nadu’s agrarian culture.
Police personnel allowed only the candidate and his authorised agent beyond a designated point near the Collectorate, restricting the rest of the supporters. Masilamani later entered the premises and formally submitted his nomination papers.
The symbolic gesture, aimed at underscoring farmers’ issues and traditional occupations, drew significant public attention in the constituency.