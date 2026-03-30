2026 TN elections | Novel act by NTK candidate before filing nomination

Candidate arrives with farming symbols

Masilamani reached the Kanchipuram Collectorate carrying an ‘eer kalappai’ (traditional plough) on his shoulder. He was accompanied by a party cadre who brought along a range of agricultural and rural livelihood symbols, including a goat, paddy sheaves, a milk can, sugarcane, palm climbing tools, and pots used for collecting palm nectar.



Supporters were also seen carrying palm fruit bunches, coconuts and other farm-related items on their shoulders and heads, turning the procession into a display of Tamil Nadu’s agrarian culture.