2026 TN elections | Nomination of TVK leader Sengottaiyan kept on hold

COIMBATORE: The nomination of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate KA Sengottaiyan from the Gobichettipalayam assembly constituency has been put on hold during scrutiny by the election authorities.
The decision comes after objections were raised by AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu and other party functionaries. Officials have sought clarifications over alleged discrepancies in the affidavit submitted by Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and a former AIADMK minister.
Among the concerns flagged, the AIADMK pointed to an expired licence of the notary public who attested the affidavit. Also, objections were raised over the alleged non-disclosure of details pertaining to a house under construction by the candidate.
Returning Officer S Sivanandham has directed Sengottaiyan’s representatives to furnish the required clarifications, after which further scrutiny of the nomination will be carried out.