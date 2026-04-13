2026 TN elections | Nod for Vijay’s Tiruchy show with 27 riders

TIRUCHY: Police on Monday granted conditional permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief act Vijay’s roadshow and party functionaries’ meet in Tiruchy on Tuesday, imposing 27 restrictions on organisers.
Vijay, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchy East, will arrive by a special flight around 11 am and take out a 2-km roadshow from the airport.
He is scheduled to meet cadres there and issue election-related instructions before heading to Pudukottai district for three campaign meetings.