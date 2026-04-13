2026 TN elections | Nod for Vijay’s Tiruchy roadshow; earlier report flags TVK campaign lag in Tiruchy East

TIRUCHY: Police on Monday granted conditional permission to Vijay for his roadshow and party functionaries’ meeting in Tiruchy, imposing 27 restrictions on organisers ahead of Tuesday’s event.
Vijay, who is contesting the 2026 Assembly elections from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchy East, is expected to arrive by a special flight around 11 am and take out a 2-km roadshow from the airport. He will also meet party cadres and issue election-related instructions before proceeding to Pudukottai district for three campaign meetings.
Earlier report said that, even as major parties intensified campaigning after the close of nominations, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is facing organisational gaps in Tiruchy East, where Vijay is in the fray. The party has not appointed a full-time in-charge for the constituency, resulting in limited ground activity.
In contrast, rivals such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have already covered most areas, while the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has also begun its campaign.
Party sources said Ku Pa Krishnan, contesting from Lalgudi, has been informally overseeing Tiruchy East, but his own electoral commitments have limited his ability to manage both constituencies.
“The party needs a dedicated in-charge. Otherwise, coordination will suffer,” said RK Raja, a former district functionary and associate of Vijay’s family.
However, TVK leaders dismissed concerns, asserting that Vijay’s popularity would offset the lack of an intensive campaign.