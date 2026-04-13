2026 TN elections | Nod for Vijay’s Tiruchy roadshow; earlier report flags TVK campaign lag in Tiruchy East

Earlier report said that, even as major parties intensified campaigning after the close of nominations, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is facing organisational gaps in Tiruchy East, where Vijay is in the fray. The party has not appointed a full-time in-charge for the constituency, resulting in limited ground activity.

In contrast, rivals such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have already covered most areas, while the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has also begun its campaign.