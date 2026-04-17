2026 TN elections | No Stalin-Rahul joint campaign, says DMK

He reiterated that despite the absence of a joint rally, both leaders remain committed to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and would campaign for alliance candidates.

Meanwhile, Bharathi levelled allegations against industrialist Sridhar Vembu, claiming that funds were being routed to BJP candidates through various means. Referring to a reported seizure of Rs. 70 lakh, he said the DMK had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).