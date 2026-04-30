2026 TN elections | No re-poll after boycott: Madras High Court bins plea of Pudukkottai hamlets

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking fresh polling in six hamlets in Pudukkottai district, holding that there was no evidence to show voters were prevented from exercising their franchise.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said the plea was devoid of merit and questioned how voting could be permitted after the conclusion of the election process.
The petition was filed by S Lakshmanan of Balakurichy, who sought a direction for re-polling in the six hamlets: R Balakurichy, R Seegampatti, Regunathapatti, Vairanpatti, Vidathalampatti and Gopalpatti.
Though geographically located in the Pudukkottai district, these hamlets fall under the Tirupattur Assembly constituency in the Sivaganga district.
During the 2026 Assembly election, all eligible voters in these hamlets abstained from voting, protesting their inclusion on the Tirupattur rolls. They argued that the Election Commission’s decision would adversely affect them and ultimately skipped the polls.